Yara Shahidi, for one, graduated from Harvard University in May. “Yara (noun): a Harvard graduate,” she captioned an Instagram post. Captioning a second post, she added, “Celebrating ALL week!”

The Grown-ish star kicked off her Harvard education in the fall of 2018. “I have the great fortune of working with fabulous people who want me to go to college as much as I do,” Yara told Vanity Fair in February of that same year, before kicking off her classes.

While balancing her career and studied, the actress spoke to Glamour about hitting the books.

“I’m excited to go into social studies. [Hollywood] has proved that it changes so often, so I’d rather spend the time on something [like social studies] that has personally been a passion of mine for so long. Hollywood isn’t moving anywhere. I’ll figure it out when I get back,” she told the magazine in January 2018. “Quite honestly, people generally support me for being me. It’s not as though I’ve had to pretend like I’m socially curious or aware. At the same time, it does come with moments of, like, ‘Oh, Yara isn’t as woke as she seems to be,’ and I’m like, ‘I’ve never personally said that I am!’ I’ve never placed that on myself. It’s other people who have placed that on me. But I come from a family that’s interested in the world around us.”

Now, she’s bringing what she learned at Harvard to the outside world! Yara’s graduation ceremony came weeks after Taylor Swift received an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts from New York University. So, technically, the “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress is also a 2022 graduate!

“As a kid, I always thought I would go away to college, imagining the posters I’d hang on the wall of my freshman dorm,” Taylor joked during her speech to the Class of 2022, while offering them some major advice. “I even set the ending of my music video for my song ‘Love Story’ at my fantasy imaginary college, where I meet a male model reading a book on the grass and with one single glance, we realize we had been in love in our past lives — which is exactly what you guys all experienced at some point in the last four years, right?”

