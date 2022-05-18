Taylor Swift just wore a cap and gown for the first time ever! The Folklore singer delivered an inspiring commencement speech at New York University’s graduation on May 18, 2022. Go off, queen!

“Wearing a cap and gown for the very first time – see you soon NYU,” Swift captioned a video posted to TikTok and Instagram, suiting up in her purple commencement attire. In a March press release shared by NYU, the university hailed her as “one of the most prolific and celebrated artists of her generation.”

Did Taylor Swift Graduate from NYU?

Taylor has never attended any college or university, so receiving the honorary degree was a huge deal for the singer! She previously graduated from high school with a 4.0 GPA and finished her last two years in one year, while being home-schooled so she could start her music career, according to Rolling Stone.

“I was a teenager at a time when our society was absolutely obsessed with the idea of having perfect young female role models,” Taylor told the new graduates in her commencement speech.

“I became a young adult while being fed the message that if I didn’t make any mistakes, that all the children of America would grow up perfect angels. However, if I did slip up, the entire Earth would fall off its axis, and it’d be entirely my fault. … It was all centered around the idea that mistakes equal failure and ultimately the loss of any chance at a happy or rewarding life. This has not been my experience.”

Taylor Got an Honorary Doctorate

She walked out with the graduates to receive an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts.

“I know it can be really overwhelming figuring out who to be and when, who you are now and how to act in order to get where you want to go,” Taylor continued in her 25-minute-long specch. “I have some good news: It’s totally up to you. I have some terrifying news: It’s totally up to you.”

How Taylor’s Boyfriend Joe Reacted

Joe Alwyn, Taylor’s boyfriend and star of Conversations With Friends, spoke about her achievement to Extra. “It’s an incredible honor, it’s absolutely amazing,” he said. We love a supportive BF!

Taylor has so many achievements under her belt and we’re so proud of everything she has accomplished! With that being said … Swifties, were there any clues in her speech that hints at a re-release for 1989 or Speak Now?! We’re dying over here!

