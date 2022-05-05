We’ve already been blessed by Taylor Swift with Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version), but is Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) next?! Many fans think so!

Taylor is known for her hints at upcoming projects, and Speak Now is no different. On her birthday, Taylor changed the artwork for all the songs she owns on Spotify to show a clip of falling confetti. Fans immediately realized that confetti is referenced in Speak Now’s “Long Live.” Then in a photo of her birthday party, her AMA for Favorite Album Country for Speak Now is shown. These may seem like small references, but Swifties know better!

“I try to do Easter eggs in like, first round is stuff they can see that predicts what will happen in a couple of months,” she shared with CapitalFM in May 2019. “There’s also, like, second-tier Easter eggs which will be revealed upon the album. Then there’s third tier Easter eggs which are the most deeply embedded Easter eggs, which will be shown on the tour. Basically, when new music comes out, they’ll realize there are dozens are lyrical references and symbolic references.”

Taylor fans have become detectives at this point, constantly interpreting and analyzing past Taylor songs, posts and music videos to figure out any sort of Easter egg.

“[The fans] make it so fun to make a music video,” Swift shared. “Like, when we’re planning a music video and I know that it’ll be really fun for them if we create a scavenger hunt throughout the video. For me, that’s more fun than when I used to make videos and I didn’t try to plant clues. I love this!” She added: “It’s all bred from the fact that they’ve let me know over the years that they really are looking for every single detail,” she said. “If they weren’t interested in the details, then I wouldn’t have fun putting them in the video.” Scroll through our gallery for all of the hints that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) could be the next Taylor album!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.