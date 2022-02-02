Finishing school! Amid their fame, tons of stars graduated from Oak Park High School over the years.

While some of them may not have actually attended the actual high school since they offer an independent learning program, celebs like Zendaya, Olivia Holt and more did get a chance to walk across the graduation stage and receive their diploma.

“So I’m doing my graduation rehearsal and I don’t know anyone but they cheered when my name was called, thanks guys, ya’ll the real MVPs,” Zendaya shared via Twitter in June 2015 while preparing for her educational accomplishment.

When the Euphoria star did ultimately graduate, she also shared a message via Instagram alongside a photo of herself in a cap and gown.

“Shout out, not just to all the 2015 grads but to the soon to be! Please remember knowledge is one of the most powerful gifts we have the privilege of receiving … don’t take that for granted,” Zendaya captioned her 2015 post. “To every soon to be grad, know that you CAN do it! (If I can get through it then anyone can.) It’s a long road, so many things will pose as obstacles in your way and at times the end seems further and further away, but please remember the importance of that beautiful mind you have and all the limitless powers you hold. All my love.”

Olivia, for her part, also celebrated the accomplishment in 2015 alongside her I Didn’t Do It costar Austin North. “Earned a diploma,” the Cruel Summer star captioned her Instagram post at the time.

In 2016, China Anne McClain also celebrated her graduation with an Instagram post.

“Who is that sophisticated graduate over there” the Descendants alum shared on Instagram. “Oh wait, IT’S MEE.”

That same year, Peyton List and her twin brother Spencer List also received their diplomas from the school!

“Class of 2016 baby,” the Cobra Kai star wrote on Instagram at the time. Her brother added, “Class of 2016 straight out of Hogwarts,” in his own post.

In 2017, real-life BFFs Cameron Boyce, Karan Brar and Sophie Reynolds all graduated from the same school. At the time, all three stars shared photos with each other from their graduation celebration.

“WE MADE IT!!!” Cameron captioned a photo of himself being held up by Karan, who posted the same picture. His caption read, “We did it.”

Sophie posted various images of herself alongside Cameron and Karan, writing, “WE’RE DONE.”

