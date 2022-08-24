Love to learn about celebrities? These college courses are for you! Some of Young Hollywood’s most well-known names have been given the honor of a college course all about them at various universities.

Taylor Swift, for one, actually has more than one class focused on her success. In August 2022, it was announced that the University of Texas would be offering a “Literary Contests and Contexts — The Taylor Swift Songbook” course starting in the Fall 2022 semester.

“This course uses the songwriting of pop music icon Taylor Swift to introduce literary critical reading and research methods — basic skills for work in English literature and other humanities disciplines,” the class description reads, per Billboard. “Focusing on Swift’s music and the cultural contexts in which it and her career are situated, we’ll consider frameworks for understanding her work, such as poetic form, style, and history among various matters and theoretical issues important to contextualization as we practice close and in-depth reading, evaluating secondary sources, and building strong arguments.”

This isn’t the only class focused on the “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress. In February 2022, New York University’s Clive Davis Institute announced their Taylor-focused course. This NYU class came months before the songstress received an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts from the school in May 2022.

“I was a teenager at a time when our society was absolutely obsessed with the idea of having perfect young female role models,” Taylor told the graduates in her inspiring commencement speech. “I became a young adult while being fed the message that if I didn’t make any mistakes, that all the children of America would grow up perfect angels. However, if I did slip up, the entire Earth would fall off its axis, and it’d be entirely my fault. … It was all centered around the idea that mistakes equal failure and ultimately the loss of any chance at a happy or rewarding life. This has not been my experience.”

The musician continued, “I know it can be really overwhelming figuring out who to be and when, who you are now and how to act in order to get where you want to go. I have some good news: It’s totally up to you. I have some terrifying news: It’s totally up to you.”

Scroll through our gallery to see which other Young Hollywood stars have their own college courses.

