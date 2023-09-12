Have you cried over Sitting In Bars With Cake yet? The Prime Video movie premiered in September 2023, and stars Yara Shahidi and Odessa A’zion as two best friends living their best lives in Los Angeles (with cake) before one of them gets a life-changing diagnosis. Since the movie’s release, fans have become obsessed with Odessa’s performance, and are dying to know more about the breakout actress. Keep reading to meet Odessa, who you might recognize from a few other flicks!

Who Is Odessa A’Zion?

Odessa, 23, isn’t the only member of her family that’s in the film industry! She is the daughter of actress Pamela Adlon and German director Felix O. Adlon, and has two sisters — Gideon Adlon and Valentine Rocky Adlon — who are also both actresses. On top of that, her paternal grandfather is German filmmaker Percy Adlon, who is best known for the 1987 film Baghdad Cafe, and her maternal grandfather was American writer-producer Don Segall.

Odessa got her start in Hollywood playing Liv in season of Nashville, which premiere in 2017. From there, she starred in the 2018 film Ladyworld and the 2020 horror film Let’s Scare Julie.

She landed her first big role as Shannon, the younger sister of Nina Dobrev‘s character, in the 2019 CBS sitcom Fam. However, she is best known for her performance in the 2020 Netflix series Grand Army, which she received critical acclaim for. In Sitting In Bars With Cake, she plays Corinne, best friend to Yara’s character, Jane.

Get used to hearing Odessa’s name, as she’s set to star in multiple upcoming projects such as films like Pool, For the Night and Who Am I.

Who Is Odessa A’Zion Dating?

Odessa has sparked dating rumors with several stars over the years, including Outer Banks star Drew Starkey.

The two actors starred in Hulu’s Hellraiser reboot together, which premiered in October 2022, where they played one another’s love interests. It seems like the costars got super close while on set, with Drew even taking Odessa as his date to the OBX season 3 premiere in February 2023. However, they have never publicly confirm that they are dating or just friends.

Regardless, the two are super close and seem to really care for one another. In November 2022, the Grand Army actress wished Drew a happy birthday via Instagram with several cute photos of the two together. “Happy Birthday Joseph. Keep eating that pb n j once a day, it’s really good for ur bones,” she wrote as her caption.

