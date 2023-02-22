Outer Banks actor Drew Starkey and actress Odessa A’zion are nearly inseparable — they’ve been spotted together on red carpets, large-scale events and on one another’s social media pages. So, are the two dating or just friends? Great question. Keep reading to see details inside their relationship.

Are Drew Starkey and Odessa A’zion Dating?

The two actors have yet to publicly confirm that they are dating or just friends as of yet. However, that hasn’t stopped TikTok users creating fan edits of the pair with their arms around one another at the Outer Banks event, Poguelandia, in February 2023. It seems like the internet is just as confused as we are on what’s going on between the two.

“I thought Odessa had a girlfriend,” wrote one TikTok commenter. Another commented, “Pretty sure they’re just best friends.”

Regardless, the two are super close and seem to really care for one another. In November 2022, the Grand Army actress wished Drew a happy birthday via Instagram with several cute photos of the two together. “Happy Birthday Joseph. Keep eating that pb n j once a day, it’s really good for ur bones,” she wrote as her caption.

On top of that, Drew and Odessa both starred in Hulu’s Hellraiser reboot together, where they played one another’s love interests. The movie is based on Clive Barker’s novella The Hellbound Heart, and premiered on October 7, 2022.

In an interview with ScreenRant, Drew spoke about the dynamic between his character Trevor and Odessa’s character Jamie, who is the main heroine in the story.

“The relationship between the two kind of goes along with the theme of desire and temptation,” the Netflix star explained. “What you want in your life or what you desire, ultimately the further you go into it, it just hurts you more and more. It was really fun to play.”

He continued, “And it’s messy; it’s not a lot of clean lines. I think that’s what makes it [fun]—at least that’s what I was drawn to about it. I’m sure Adam was too. These characters were fleshed out and complex, and it just added more layers to it.”

