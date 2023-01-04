Woogity, woogity! Will the Pogues be back for a fourth season of Outer Banks on Netflix? Fans are hoping for more from John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) and the gang as their hunt for treasure continues.

While fans speculated that Madelyn wouldn’t be back in the third season, she shut down rumors via Instagram Stories in January 2022, noting that she planned to “come back for as many seasons as they will have me.” Here’s to hoping that means there’s a season 4 in her future!

Keep reading for everything we know so far, including release date, spoilers and more.

Will ‘Outer Banks’ Return for a 4th Season?

Since season 3 has yet to be released — mark your calendars for February 23, 2023 — it’s unclear whether or not the show is set to be renewed for more episodes just yet.

How Did ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 End?

Hopefully, we’ll have some answers about what’s next for the Pogues after the third season hits the streaming service.

“After losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home. Officially deemed ‘Poguelandia,’ the island’s newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling,” Netflix’s official third season description read. “But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives. They’re broke and far from home, they can’t trust anyone, Ward and Rafe are hungry for revenge, and there’s a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty.”

Would Season 4 Be the Last?

Since the show has yet to be renewed, there’s no definitive answer to this question. However, Outer Banks creator Jonas Pate did reveal how long he hopes the series lasts.

“Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons,” he told Entertainment Weekly in April 2020. “We’ve sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I’m just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories.”

