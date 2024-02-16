Outer Banks star Austin North was arrested in Las Vegas on February 13, 2024, after allegedly attacking hospital staff. Now, he’s speaking out on what really happened. Keep reading to learn more about what led to Austin’s arrest.

Why Was Austin North Arrested In Las Vegas?

According to the police records obtained by TMZ, officers were called to UMC Hospital on Tuesday evening following reports of assault and battery that had occurred in the ER.

The officers interviewed hospital staff, who had claimed that they were struck by Austin. The actor was allegedly “throwing fists” and even “punched a nurse in the head,” according to the publication. Those struck by Austin included several nurses and a phlebotomist.

Austin was eventually taken to jail, where he was booked for gross misdemeanor battery. He is reportedly out of the facility on bond.

Austin North Breaks Silence On His Vegas Arrest

On Friday, February 16, Austin broke his silence regarding his recent arrest.

“I am deeply upset by the events that took place in Las Vegas this past week,” he wrote via his Instagram Story. “My friend drove me to the hospital because I thought I was having a heart attack. Several tests were taken, including blood, which came back negative for any drugs or alcohol in my system. I was having a severe anxiety attack.”

“Several tests were taken, including blood, which came back negative for any drugs or alcohol in my system. I was having a severe anxiety attack.”

Austin claimed that he has “very little memory” of the events, however he said that he has “the utmost respect for healthcare workers and hospital staff.”

The Outer Banks star concluded his post shedding light on the anxiety disorder that he’s been dealing with for quite some time. He explained, “this was the most extreme panic attack I’ve ever had. Going forward, I hope to shed light on this debilitating disorder and send hope to those who have also struggled.”

Austin is best known for his role as Topper on Outer Banks, which also stars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes.

He described his Kook character as “rich” and “cocky” during a 2021 interview with Nerds in Color. “You would think everything is just kind of handed to him and life is set up, but I think he goes through a lot of different emotions, which is the pressure from his mom and expectations. Even though he has all these materialistic things, he’s still human and has emotions at the end of the day.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.