ICYMI, before Austin became a Kook in OBX, he was a Disney Channel star! He was discovered in a talent showcase at the age of 12 years old. When he turned 17, Austin landed his first leading role in Disney Channel’s I Didn’t Do It, alongside Olivia Holt, which premiered in 2014.

On top of that, he starred in several other Disney Channel shows including Kickin’ It, A.N.T. Farm and Jessie.

He debuted his OBX role of Topper, who is the jerky boyfriend of Sarah (Madelyn Cline), when the first season premiered in 2020. The Disney alum spoke about how he’s as much as an Outer Banks fanboy as the rest of us during an interview with Nerds of Color in August 2021.

“I mean, I’m sitting in my apartment in Charleston, when we’re filming, getting these scripts come to me, and I’m just locked in,” he gushed. “I feel like a fanboy and I’m like, ‘What’s gonna happen next? What’s the cliffhanger?’ Seeing it all come to life was pretty insane because there’s a lot of special effects involved and how are they going to pull off a lot of these stunts, explosions, and all of these different things? It’s just so incredible what post production can do.”

Just days before season 3 of Outer Banks premiered in February 2023, Netflix announced it had renewed the series for a fourth season. The exciting news was announced by the OBX cast at a fan event called Poguelandia on February 19, surprising the crowd of attendees.

“Seeing Poguelandia come to life was nothing short of spectacular,” series co-creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke said in a joint statement. “The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into Season 4 of ‘Outer Banks.’ Thank you to Netflix, our cast and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen.”

