Warning: Spoilers Ahead. Now that John B, Sarah Cameron and the Pogues are officially back in the G game, is there more to come from the Outer Banks crew? Both fans and the show’s cast are hoping for a season 3!

“Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons,” creator and showrunner Jonas Pate told Entertainment Weekly during an April 2020 interview. “We’ve sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I’m just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories.”

The Netflix series — which stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Austin North and Drew Starkey, among others — became a phenomenon after season 1 premiered in April 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. More than a year later, the second season arrived to the streaming service in July 2021.

“I think the beautiful underlying story of our show is the journey of friendship,” Chase told Glamour ahead of the second season premiere. “During the pandemic, there was so much desire to rekindle relationships with friends, go on an adventure, put down your cell phone and get out into the world. Now that the world is reopening, I hope the show sparks that level of joy again and forces people to get out of their comfort zones. Say sorry a little more. Make that phone call to somebody you haven’t talked to in a while, or get out and be involved in nature.”

At the end of season 1, John B (played by Chase) and Sarah (played by Madelyn) were presumed dead after their boat went missing during a tropical storm. As it turned out, they survived the shipwreck and headed down to the Bahamas in search of $400 million in gold, which John B’s father spent his entire life looking for. Of course, things get a little rocky when the teen is framed for murdering the Outer Banks sheriff by his girlfriend’s dad, Ward Cameron, who’s an all-around bad guy. Once in the Bahamas, they’re back in the G game and on the hunt for the treasure. With the addition of a new villain, Carla Limbrey (played by Elizabeth Mitchell), there’s another treasure thrown into the mix.

While the show has yet to be officially renewed for a third season, some cast members have dished on what they hope to see happen for the Pogues next. Scroll through our gallery to read the Outer Banks cast’s quotes about a possible season 3.

