Ready for Outer Banks season 2? Well, thanks to Sperry, fans will be able to up their game and become a member of the Pogues with a capsule shoe collection that’s sure to transport viewers straight to the OBX every time they slip on a pair.

The collaboration, which officially launched on Monday, July 19, includes four designs that appeal to both the Pogues and Kooks. Ranging in price from $60 — $90, each shoe design features details relating directly back to the series. Both Pogue designs, one for men and one for women, are a slip-on canvas sneaker. Of course, these are perfect for John B and the gang to throw on before a quick getaway after treasure hunting. The insole of each shoe features a treasure map and the show’s title. Women wearing the sneakers will notice Kiara’s woven bracelet on the back of their sneaker, while the men have John B’s license place replicated on theirs.

If Kook life is more your vibe, there are two Authentic Original boat shoe designs — one for men and one for women — that Rafe Cameron and friends are sure to be wearing at all their beach events this summer. Each pair has special detailing on the side, gold foil or laser etching, with a view of the ocean on the shoe’s sole.

The Netflix series premiered in April 2020 and with stars like Chase Stokes (John B), Madelyn Cline (Sarah), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Austin North (Topper) and Drew Starkey (Rafe), among others, it immediately became a fan favorite. When the highly anticipated second season hits the streaming service on Friday, July 30, Chase told J-14 exclusively in July 2020 and teased what’s next for his character and Sarah Cameron, who are now on the run in The Bahamas.

“I think the Caribbean landscape is just so beautiful and the culture down there is so vibrant. To be able to spend time down there for an extended period of time, it would be absolutely a dream,” he shared at the time. “I hope The Bahamas opens a whole world of adventures for us, so we’ll see.”

With the promise of a new adventure, new characters (Carlacia Grant) and, of course, a continuation of John B and Sarah’s love story, there’s a lot to look forward to.

“The big question is are they going to live this almost like Blue Lagoon-type situation, or is the trouble going to find them faster than they know it?” Madelyn said during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on Monday, July 19. “And it is the latter. We see everything catch up to them, tenfold. It’s much more intense than anybody realizes it would be.”

Scroll through our gallery to see photos of the Sperry x Outer Banks collection.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.