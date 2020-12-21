Almost immediately after it premiered in April 2020, Outer Banks became a fan-favorite Netflix series. The first 10 episodes kept viewers on the edge of their seats as characters John B, Sarah, JJ, Pope and Kiara embarked on a summer-long treasure hunt that led them to sunken gold. After what felt like months of waiting, the streaming service announced in July 2020 that a second season was officially on the way.

The show’s stars — Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Austin North, Drew Starkey, Charles Esten, Deion Smith, Caroline Arapoglou and Julia Antonelli — have returned to set and already teased what fans can expect to see in the upcoming episodes. According to a tweet Chase posted in November 2020, season 2 is going to be “absolutely wild.”

There’s no official release date just yet, so while fans wait, J-14 decided to break down all the Pogues’ behind-the-scenes secrets straight from the show’s set! Scroll through our gallery to check them all out.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.