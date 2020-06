The actress who played Charlie Duncan — Mia Talerico — was only 5-years-old when the final season of Disney Channel’s Good Luck Charlie aired. Now, she’s 11! Where has the time gone?! Wondering what the actress is doing now? We’re breaking it all down for you in the video above, so make sure to check it out!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.