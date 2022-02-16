Tons of stars made guest appearances in Good Luck Charlie when the Disney Channel show was on the air!

Bridgit Mendler starred as Teddy Duncan in the show, which ran for four seasons from April 2010 until February 2014. Each episode showed the teenager filming a video diary for her baby sister, Charlie (Mia Talerico), to go back and watch as she grows up. Each episode gave Teddy — and her brothers PJ (Jason Dolley) and Gabe (Bradley Steven Perry) — the opportunity to offer their youngest sister good luck as she grows up in the Duncan household.

“I’m just so grateful for that opportunity as a young actress to be able to spend so much time developing a character,” Bridgit said during the cast’s virtual reunion in May 2020, per Entertainment Tonight. “Also, they were trying to entertain a family audience. They weren’t just trying to please kids, they were trying to reach everybody.”

The show may have come to an end, but fans are still binge-watching the series via Disney+. Even the cast has stayed close over the years, and they reunited while attending Bridgit’s wedding to Griffin Cleverly in October 2019.

“Your big brother’s always here for you, B,” Jason shared via Instagram at the time alongside a photo of himself and the bride. “Love you, and wish you all the best. Congratulations!”

When the show had its 10-year anniversary in April 2020, all the stars took to social media with heartfelt messages.

“Alright I know I’m a little late on this but happy 10 years of Good Luck Charlie!!! These pics are from the first year of filming, we had such an epic holiday party,” Bridgit, for one, wrote on Instagram. “I love you all so much and I am so grateful to know you and call you family.”

In his own post, Jason wrote, “Can’t believe it’s already been 10 years since Good Luck Charlie premiered. This shot was from a table read during season 3 I think? Anyway, I am extraordinarily lucky not only to have been a part of special show, but also to have the pleasure of knowing all the people who made it so special. I love you all.”

Mia recalled “four years of family fun” in her Instagram tribute. “Can’t believe this week marked 10 years since Good Luck Charlie premiered,” she added.

Other than the main cast, so many recognizable names appeared on Good Luck Charlie over the years. Scroll through our gallery to see which celebs had guest appearances.

