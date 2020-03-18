This may be hard to believe, but it’s officially been 15 years since the show Suite Life of Zack and Cody premiered. That’s right, the iconic show aired its first episode on March 18, 2005, and it’s seriously shocking how fast time has flown by! It feels like just yesterday viewers were watching Dylan and Cole Sprouse, Ashley Tisdale, Brenda Song and Phill Lewis on their TV screens, and there’s not a day that goes by that fans don’t miss it, TBH.

Fans may not know this, but there were actually a ton of celebrity guest stars throughout the three seasons that the show aired. Yep, stars like Selena Gomez, Zac Efron, Victoria Justice, Miley Cyrus, Daniella Monet, Vanessa Hudgens, Joey King and more made appearances on the show long before they were famous! Wow, who knew?

They’re not the only ones… Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the stars you totally forgot guest starred in Suite Life of Zack and Cody and Suite Life on Deck.

