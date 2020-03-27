This may be hard to believe, but it’s officially been 10 years since the TV show Victorious premiered. Yep, the hilarious Nickelodeon series aired its first episode on March 27, 2010, and it’s seriously shocking how fast time has flown by! It feels like just yesterday viewers were watching Matt Bennett, Victoria Justice, Ariana Grande, Avan Jogia, Liz Gillies, Daniella Monet, Leon Thomas III and Michael Eric Reid on their TV screens, and there’s not a day that goes by that fans don’t miss it, TBH.

Fans may not know this, but there were actually a ton of celebrity guest stars throughout the four seasons that the show aired. Yep, stars like Nathan Kress, Jennette McCurdy, Josh Peck, Drake Bell, Kesha, Jerry Trainor, Halston Sage and more made appearances on the show long before they were famous! Wow, who knew?

They’re not the only ones… Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the stars you totally forgot guest starred in Victorious.

