She’s come a long way! Victoria Justice was a household name after starring in her own Nickelodeon show, but she’s definitely come a long way since then.

After making her Nickelodeon debut as Lola Martinez on Zoey 101 from 2005 to 2008, the actress went on to star as Tori Vega in her own series, titled Victorious. Not only did the Florida native get a chance to show off her comedic timing during the series, which aired for four seasons from 2010 to 2013, but she became a music star too.

Throughout her days on Victorious, Victoria became known for her songs “Freak the Freak Out,” “Beggin’ on Your Knees” and “Best Friend’s Brother,” among others. Once the show came to an end, she took a brief break from music and eventually returned with a new song — “Treat Myself” — in December 2020.

“I’ve written & recorded many songs over the past few years, but this one in particular has a message that I think is more important than ever to share now,” Victoria shared via Instagram at the time. “I know that this year has been so hard for so many of us. We’ve been forced to spend more alone time than ever with ourselves. Which can on some days be a good thing, and other days not so good. That voice in our heads can tear us down, make us doubt ourselves & flat out lie to us. I wanted you guys to know that you’re not alone. I hope you connect with this song in some way and I hope it can also empower you. It comes from the heart and I’m so excited to finally share something with you all!”

Since then, she’s dropped a few more tracks, including “Stay” and “Too F–kin’ Nice.”

“When people were like, ‘Oh, it’s like her comeback,’ that sort of freaked me out,” Victoria told Billboard in March 2021 about her return to music. “I just want people to hear it. I’m just flattered that people care in general that I’m making music.”

Aside from music, Victoria has also focused on her acting career over the years. She has tons of movie roles on the horizon and a possible Victorious reboot.

“I was hearing things about a reboot, but no one had ever really talked to me specifically about it. So I don’t really know exactly what’s going on. But I mean, I love that cast, I love that show … but there’s nothing official right now,” the Nickelodeon alum told Entertainment Tonight in March 2021. “I mean, at this time, I don’t think that there are any concrete plans, [but] you never know what’s going to happen in the future.”

Scroll through our gallery to see everything Victoria has been up to since her Victorious days.

