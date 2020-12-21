Cue the wedding bells because Ariana Grande is engaged to Dalton Gomez! The songstress took to Instagram on December 20, 2020, and shared the exciting news with her followers.

“Forever n then some,” the former Nickelodeon star captioned a series of snaps that showed off her stunning ring. Shortly after, Us Weekly confirmed the news with sources telling the publication that “Ariana is beyond excited. She has really enjoyed getting to know and falling in love with Dalton out of the spotlight, something she didn’t get to do in her past relationships … They are so in love and committed to [spending] the rest of their lives together.”

Ariana’s mom, Joan Grande, also took to social media and confirmed that her daughter was gearing up to tie the knot.

“I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo,” she wrote on Twitter.

As fans know, the singer and real estate agent went public with their relationship in May 2020 following months of speculation. They’ve kept their love under wraps, for the most part, with Ariana sharing some photos of them together on social media. Previously, the “Positions” musician was engaged to Pete Davidson from June until October 2018.

Following Ariana’s engagement news, celebs like Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Victoria Justice, Hailey Bieber and more have taken to social media and shared well wishes to the happy couple. Scroll through our gallery to see how Hollywood reacted to Ariana and Dalton’s announcement.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.