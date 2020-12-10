Get ready to see Ariana Grande like never before! The songstress announced that she’s bringing her Sweetener tour to Netflix on December 21, 2020, and now fans are getting a first look.

Not only will viewers get to see live versions of all her most popular tunes when Excuse Me, I Love You officially hits the streaming service, but from the look of it, there will also be some never-before-seen backstage moments from her live shows.

“Releasing this as a love letter to [you] all, in celebration of all that we’ve shared over the past few years. I know this project only captures some of one tour (out of all the other hundreds of shows and moments we have shared over the past six or seven years … jesus lol) but I just wanted to thank [you] all for showing me more in this lifetime already than I ever dreamed of,” the songstress wrote on Instagram, when announcing the movie. “Making music and doing all of this has been all I’ve known or fully given myself to consistently for a very long time now. Although my heart is looking forward to a change of pace, I wanted to express again just how eternally thankful I am.”

Thanks to the trailer, Ariana teased what fans can expect to see in the concert film. Scroll through our gallery for everything we know so far about Excuse Me, I Love You.

