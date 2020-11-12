Aside from her passion for singing, Ariana Grande is a total animal lover! Now, the songstress is bringing her love for her furry friends to a new level with the launch of her Orange Twins Rescue center. Ariana took to Twitter on November 13, 2020, and revealed to fans that the animal rescue center was in the works, with a website coming soon.

“We are so happy, proud and excited,” she wrote, alongside a series of dog emojis. “Our site comin’ soon. Follow @/orangetwinsrescue on Instagram for more.”

Although Ariana has yet to reveal more details about the center and what fans can expect to see, the Orange Twins Rescue center “is a non-profit animal rescue located in Los Angeles,” according to its Instagram bio.

Throughout her time in the spotlight, the former Nickelodeon star has surrounded herself with pups (and one pig). Ariana’s 206 million Instagram followers have gotten acquainted with all the dogs she keeps in her entourage, including Toulouse who made his Hollywood debut in the “Thank U, Next” music video and alongside his mommy on her August 2019 Vogue cover.

Looking for a guide to all Ari’s pets? J-14 has you covered with a complete breakdown! Scroll through our gallery to meet the singer’s animals and see pics of them all.

