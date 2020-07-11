DDaltoIt’s safe to say that almost everyone is obsessed with Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez‘s adorable relationship. They may have only made their relationship Instagram official in June 2020, fans definitely kept a close eye on their budding romance for months before that. The couple might be keeping their relationship under wraps for the time being, but that hasn’t stopped them from sharing a few cute, PDA-filled pics together on social media.

Who is Dalton, you might ask? Well the Southern California native is a buyer’s agent for the Aaron Kirman Group, a luxury real estate agency housed in Los Angeles. Rumors first started swirling that he was connected to Ariana in March 2020, but get this, you guys — according to People they’ve actually been together since January 2020! An insider also told the publication that they quarantined together amid the current coronavirus pandemic and we’d say their love has been nothing but smooth sailing since then. We’re seriously rooting for them!

But wait, how did these two meet and when did they make things official, you ask? Not to worry, people, because J-14 has all the details! We’re here to take a walk down memory lane and recap their entire love story from start to finish. Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline to Ariana and Dalton’s relationship.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.