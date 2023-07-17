It’s over! Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have called it quits after two years of marriage, multiple outlets have confirmed.

“Things had been going really well for Ariana and Dalton since they got married,” a source told Us Weekly on Monday, July 17. “But unfortunately they hit a rough patch a few months ago and haven’t been able to recover.”

A second insider told the publication that “they haven’t been speaking and are separated,” noting that “a divorce is likely.”

TMZ was first to report the news on, July 17, with an insider telling the publication that they “have been separated since January, and they are heading toward divorce.” The news comes days after Ariana was spotted without her wedding ring while attending Wimbledon in London, on Sunday, July 16, sitting alongside Andrew Garfield and her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey.

Ariana and Dalton first sparked romance rumors in early 2020, and confirmed their relationship in June of that year. By December 2020, they were engaged.

“I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family!” the singer’s mom, Joan Grande, tweeted after the engagement news broke. “Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo.”

The former flames officially tied the knot in May 2021.

“The room was so happy and full of love,” Ariana’s rep told Us Weekly at the time of the wedding held at her California home. “The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

While they seemed to be living in martial bliss, fans started to speculate that there was trouble in paradise for the two when she was spotted without her wedding ring in August 2022. However, Ariana was quick to shut down any breakup rumors.

“I’m just not wearing my ring, it’s getting cleaned,” she shared with TikTok followers at the time. “I’m not getting a divorce, so before you start, don’t.”

Months later, Dalton showed up on her Instagram for the final time in November 2022, when they appeared to be celebrating Thanksgiving together. It’s unclear what went wrong between them, but a July 17 report from Page Six seemingly revealed that there wasn’t any bad blood between the two.

“They came to the decision together,” one source told the publication. “They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.”

A second added, “They’ve been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them.”

Reps for Ariana and Dalton did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

