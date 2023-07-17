Wimbledon 2023 was a star-studded event! Some of the most high profile celebrities attended the sporting match, including some of your favorite young Hollywood stars. Keep reading to see photos of the most exciting celeb spottings at the iconic tennis match.

ICYMI, Wimbledon takes place in London, England, and is the oldest tennis tournament in the world, often regarded as the most prestigious, as well. That being said, it’s a great place to spot the rich and the famous.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra shared a date night at Wimbledon this year. The couple officially married in December 2018, after a months-long engagement. Since then, the pair have been inseparable, attending red carpets together, events and often post about one another via social media. They welcomed their first child in January 2022.

“I think he thrives on seeing me shine,” Priyanka gushed about her husband during an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in May 2023. “He’s the most excited about the show that I’m doing. He’s most excited when I’m on a carpet. You know, he’ll step aside and he’ll take pictures of me. … You want your man to be your champion.”

Another celeb spotting at Wimbledon this year was Ariana Grande and her Wicked costar, Jonathan Bailey. The two attended the event together, while fans and photographers quickly noticed that the singer-songstress was not wearing her wedding ring.

Ariana has kept her marriage with real estate broker Dalton Gomez pretty much out of the public eye since they married in May 2021.

“The room was so happy and full of love,” a rep for the singer told Us Weekly about their wedding ceremony at the time. “The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.” The outlet also reported that the ceremony was small and only “included less than 20 people.”

Although Ariana’s left finger was noticeably barren at the tennis match, the Victorious alum has addressed the absence of her ring before.

“I’m just not wearing my ring, it’s getting cleaned,” the singer told TikTok followers in August 2022. “I’m not getting a divorce, so before you start, don’t.”

