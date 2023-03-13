They did it again … and this time on the film industry’s biggest night! Young Hollywood are preparing to slay the 2023 Oscars red carpet with their stunning looks and megawatt smiles on Sunday, March 12, while arriving at the 95th annual Academy Awards.

Austin Butler, for one, is celebrating the end of his Elvis run with an Academy Award nomination in the Best Actor category.

“It means the world to me. For one, getting to see all these people and just see how the movie has resonated with them. It just means the world to me and this is just the cherry on top,” the actor told Extra in February. “We worked so hard to make this film, and every film you work on you work really hard, but you never know how it’s going to be received, so it feels really nice right now.”

The California native isn’t the only Disney Channel alum rocking the red carpet tonight. Sofia Carson, who is set to perform the song “Applause” from the movie Tell It Like A Woman, looked like a total queen when arriving at the awards ceremony. The Descendants alum is set to perform alongside Diane Warren, who wrote the track and asked Sofia personally to be the voice behind the tune.

“I’ve dedicated myself to ensuring that every word that I say, everything I write, every role that I play,” Sofia told The Hollywood Reporter before the Oscars. “I know that there’s one girl in some corner of the world that’s going to watch or listen to that, and I want her to feel seen and inspired or in some way empowered. That has been the guiding light in every decision that I’ve made in this business. This song is part of a greater movement that we’re all fighting, every day, to create a new paradigm where gender parity isn’t the exception, but the rule.”

While these two are nominated tonight, tons of other Young Hollywood stars are set to appear at the event. Florence Pugh and Halle Bailey, for example, will present an award this evening!

Scroll through our gallery to see red carpet photos of Young Hollywood’s biggest stars on the Oscars red carpet.

