The nominees are in! The 2023 Oscars are almost here and it looks like there's going to be some tough competition this year! From nominees like Austin Butler to Rihanna, the 95th Academy Awards, which premieres on Sunday, March 12, is sure to be a huge night in Hollywood.

Who Is Nominated for the 2023 Oscars?

One name that absolutely nobody was surprised to see as a nominee was Austin Butler’s. The actor, 31, was nominated for Best Actor for his performance as Elvis Presley in Elvis. Following the exciting news, he called in to Today with Hoda and Jenna where he explained he was “still processing.”

“It was such a daunting undertaking, making this movie, and it was also a very long process,” he recalled. “So I just remember all those sleepless nights, and the fear, and all the possibilities for how it could’ve gone wrong.”

Austin explained that the nominations, not just for him, but for the other “amazing artists” that worked on the film feels “surreal” and “amazing.”

The Elvis actor also mentioned Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ only daughter, who died suddenly on January 12, just days after she and her mom Priscilla Presley attended the Golden Globes, where Austin won best actor in a drama.

“It’s sort of a bittersweet moment right now, because I think of how much I wish she was here right now with me to celebrate with me,” Austin said of Lisa. “It’s the same thing with Elvis, like, I wish that they could see these moments, you know. And it feels sort of weird to celebrate in a time of such deep grief. But I think of it as a way to honor her, and this is for her, you know.”

Another artist who was nominated is queen Rihanna herself, for Best Original Song with “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Lady Gaga is nominated for the same category with “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick.

