If you follow Sofia Carson on Instagram, you might have seen that she’s started posting about a 2022 film called Tell It Like A Woman in November. The feature film, which consists of several short films, also includes a song written by Diane Warrenby called “Applause,” and is performed by Sofia. The Descendants actress also starred in the music video for the song, which was directed by Catherine Hardwicke. Keep reading to uncover everything we know about Tell It Like A Woman.

What Is Tell It Like A Woman?

Tell It Like A Woman is a feature film made up of short seven films directed by an international group of women filmmakers from Italy to Japan to the United States. Each segment is a story “about women, by women, for everyone.” The cast consists of internationally renowned actresses, such as Jennifer Hudson, Marcia Gay Harden, Eva Longoria, Cara Delevingne and many more.

The project serves as a collaboration with We Do It Together, a non-profit film production company that advocates for gender equality, founded by producer Chiara Tilesi. Producers of the film include Chiara Tilesi, Andrea Iervolino, Lucas Akoskin and Monika Bacardi. It first premiered at the Taormina Film Festival in Italy in July 2022.

“In this historical moment where some fundamental rights have been taken from women, it is even more important that we put women at the center of the conversation. Tell It Like A Woman portrays different women around the world with one mission, to steadily empower them through their stories,” producer Chiara Tilesi said of the film.

What Is Sofia Carson’s “Applause” Song?

For Tell It Like A Woman, songwriter and 13-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren wrote an original song called “Applause,” sung by Sofia and released in November 2022 along with an accompanying music video directed by Catherine Hardwicke.

“Surprise … I’m honored to share the music video of “APPLAUSE,” Sofia wrote on Instagram on November 11. “Written by the incomparable force that is Diane Warren for Academy Award Consideration. Our song is an anthem for women, from the powerful film ‘Tell It Like A Woman.’ A film directed by women, about women, for everyone. A beautiful and deeply timely reminder to applaud ourselves for how far we’ve come, and to applaud ourselves for how far we will go. Because we fight like women, we survive like women, and we do it together.”

She added, “I love you, Diane. I am honored to be the voice of your anthem. On behalf of the women of the world, thank you for giving us ‘Applause.'”

