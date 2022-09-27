Sofia Carson is booked and busy! The Purple Hearts actress is set to star in an upcoming Netflix thriller called Carry On — and it has quite the star-studded cast! Keep reading to uncover everything we know about Carry On.

The Disney alum is set to join Kingsman and Rocketman star Taron Egerton along with Harder They Fall breakout star Danielle Deadwyler, who has also joined the ensemble that features Jason Bateman! The thriller centers on Ethan Kopek (Taron), a young TSA agent who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight.

“Thrilled to star alongside Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman in our film Carry On directed by the legendary Jaume Collet Sara,” Sofia wrote on Instagram following the casting news on September 26, 2022. “Thank you Steven Spielberg, Holly Bario, Leslee Feldman and my @amblin family. Thank you to my @netflix family. What a flight this will be.”

Carry On will be Sofia’s second major project following her time in Disney’s Descendants franchise. She starred, produced and cowrote Netflix’s Purple Hearts in August 2022 while also writing the film’s soundtrack. Purple Hearts debuted at #1 globally and broke multiple viewing records on Netflix. It is one of the Top 10 most-watched films of all time on the streaming platform with over 220 million hours viewed in its first 28 days.

“Getting into this project, I was terrified, and I had never felt that scared before,” the actor and singer-songwriter told Netflix Tudum in September 2022 on Purple Hearts. “I was paralyzed by fear. I literally parked outside the studio just sobbing and shaking.”

She added, “I had never been involved with a project from start to finish. So I learned an enormous amount about the entire process.”

“I still can’t believe nor can I wrap my head around the fact that Liz Allen, Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton — who are our producers — trusted me to do this,” Sofia explained. “And from the very beginning, I told them that I wanted to be involved with the soundtrack and they were like, ‘Absolutely!’”

Scroll through our gallery to see everything we know about Carry On, Sofia’s next project following the success of Purple Hearts.

