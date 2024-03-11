Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan just posed together at their first red carpet together at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Sunday, March 10 — and they couldn’t be more attractive (rumored) couple.

Sabrina, 24, looked stunning at the event, wearing a black Tory Burch gown, fit with a crocodile skin-style bodice and sheer skirt. Wearing her iconic blonde locks worn in a blow-out that’s giving Pamela Anderson vibes, she completed the look with dark eyeliner and eyeshadow.

For his part, Barry, 31, wore Amiri, which included a black and white patterned jacket that he teamed with a white tank top. On top of that, he paid homage to his rumored girlfriend by wearing a friendship bracelet on his wrist, a fashion statement that’s become synonymous with Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour — which Sabrina is currently the opening act for.

The pair, who have been romantically linked since December 2023, posed together at the star-studded event. In the photo, Sabrina has her arm around Barry’s shoulders as the two put their right hands over their mouths — a pose that Barry is well-known for doing.

The Saltburn actor was spotted watching the “Feather” singer at night 2 of the Eras Tour in Singapore on Sunday, March 3. In a video caught by fans via TikTok, Barry appeared to hide his smiling face as Sabrina sings some pretty raunchy lyrics.

While neither of the two have confirmed their relationship since first stirring up dating rumors, they’ve been spotted on several dates throughout the first few months of 2024.

After being subtly asked about his relationship status during a February 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, Barry played coy.

“Look, I read all of that, and it obviously gets sent to me as well. But you gotta take it with a pinch,” he told the outlet regarding rumors he was taking Sabrina to be his date at the 2024 Golden Globes. “It’s just the response to the movie that’s kicking a lot of stuff about.”

He continued, “I tend to stay away from the internet because I want to kind of get back to some meditative stuff. By that I mean boxing or playing the PlayStation or going out on a walk, or stuff that involves me being present. You lose sight of that when you’re on the press tour. It’s about putting the phone down or whatever and taking time to yourself. Be nice to yourself.”

