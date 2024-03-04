Sabrina Carpenter has Barry Keoghan smiling and blushing!

The Saltburn actor, 31, was spotted watching the “Feather” singer, 24, as she sang her iconic “Nonsense” outro at night 2 of the Eras Tour in Singapore on Sunday, March 3. In a video caught by fans via TikTok, Barry appears to hide his smiling face as his rumored girlfriend sings some pretty raunchy lyrics.

“He said that he wishes he was on me,” Sabrina sings in the last few verses of her song, which she changes up for every show.

“Got me wetter than the Jewel Changi. Singapore, I hope you like my song-y,” she finishes, with Barry erupting into applause along with the rest of the audience.

Fans flocked to the comments underneath the video. “I know he was blushing,” one fan commented, while another wrote: “Aww he is so smitten.”

While neither of the two have confirmed their relationship since first stirring up dating rumors in December 2023, they’ve been spotted on several dates throughout the first few months of 2024.

After being subtly asked about his relationship status during a February 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, Barry played coy.

“Look, I read all of that, and it obviously gets sent to me as well. But you gotta take it with a pinch,” he told the outlet regarding rumors he was taking Sabrina to be his date at the 2024 Golden Globes. “It’s just the response to the movie that’s kicking a lot of stuff about.”

He continued, “I tend to stay away from the internet because I want to kind of get back to some meditative stuff. By that I mean boxing or playing the PlayStation or going out on a walk, or stuff that involves me being present. You lose sight of that when you’re on the press tour. It’s about putting the phone down or whatever and taking time to yourself. Be nice to yourself.”

For her part, Sabrina is notoriously private about her personal life. However, she’s been romantically linked to a few celebs in the past including Bradley Steven Perry, Joshua Bassett and Shawn Mendes.

