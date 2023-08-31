Swifties, this one is for you! Taylor Swift announced that she’s bringing the Eras Tour to the big screen. Basically, anyone who didn’t get a chance to see the tour in real life will be flocking to theaters in October 2023.

Is Taylor Swift Releasing a Movie?

Is Taylor Swift Releasing a Movie?

Yes, the singer is dropping her concert film, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in AMC, Regal and Cinemark theaters.

Fans got a first look at the upcoming film on Good Morning America in August 2023, when the morning show dropped the official trailer. Set to “Cruel Summer” (naturally) viewers got up close and personal with all of Taylor’s eras.

When Will the ‘Eras Tour’ Movie Be Released?

Taylor’s concert film is set to premiere on October 13, 2023. Adult tickets are priced at $19.89, while a child’s ticket will cost $13.13.

The singer first announced the tour in a November 2022 Instagram post, with tickets going on sale that same month.

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the U.S., with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!” Taylor captioned her post, noting that she felt like the “luckiest person alive.”

International dates and more U.S. tour dates have since been announced, which means the show will continue through 2024. By now, it’s no secret that there was a major Ticketmaster snafu when it came to fans actually getting tickets.

“It goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans. We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in house. I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do,” Taylor shared in a statement after the website’s debacle over concert tickets. “It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse.”

She added, “I’m not going to make excuses for anyone, because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

Concluding her message at the time, Taylor hoped to “provide more opportunities for us all to get together and sing these songs” — which it seems she has done.

