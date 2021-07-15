Get ready to go under the sea with Halle Bailey! The actress is set to star as Ariel in Disney+’s upcoming live-action Little Mermaid movie.

“I feel like I’m dreaming and I’m just grateful and I don’t pay attention to the negativity,” the actress told Variety in August 2019 after it was announced that she would take on the iconic role. “I just feel like this role was something bigger than me and greater and it’s going to be beautiful. I’m just so excited to be a part of it.”

The Grown-ish star will play the Disney princess alongside a cast of well-known stars, including Jonah Hauer-King, Awkwafina, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem. Along with the classic songs from the original film, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda worked on new music for the film, according to December 2020 announcement from the streaming service.

While filming for The Little Mermaid had been pushed back due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the cast was finally able to head to set in 2021. They officially wrapped in July of that same year, and Jonah — who’s playing Prince Eric — looked back at his time on the Little Mermaid set and praised his costar’s performance as Ariel.

“Genuinely so excited for you all to see the phenomenal work done by the teams behind and in front of camera — not least Halle, who is absolute magic in the film,” the actor wrote on Instagram. “I love ya. Just wait.”

Halle, for her part, also shared a heartfelt message with fans about working on the movie.

“And just like that … that’s a wrap,” the Freeform star wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of her as Ariel. “After auditioning for this film when I was 18 just about to turn 19, to now finishing filming through a pandemic when I turned 21 … We have finally made it … I feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory … It has been the toughest experience being away from everything and everyone I’ve ever known, to feeling self-doubt/ loneliness, but also feeling such freedom and perseverance as I’ve reached the end.”

The musician — who sings along sister Chloe Bailey in the duo Chloe x Halle — shared that the entire “experience has made me so much stronger than I ever thought I could be,” and thanked the “lovely and talented” cast and crew. “I cannot wait for time to speed up so you all can watch this film because it was made with so much love (plus blood sweat and tears),” Halle concluded.

Scroll through our gallery to read all Halle’s quotes about playing Ariel.

