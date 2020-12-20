Disney+ is headed under the sea! The streaming service officially announced that the highly anticipated live-action Little Mermaid is in the works.

It was first announced that Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle and Grown-ish fame would take on the starring role as Ariel in July 2019.

“I feel like I’m dreaming and I’m just grateful and I don’t pay attention to the negativity,” the actress told Variety following the announcement. “I just feel like this role was something bigger than me and greater and it’s going to be beautiful. I’m just so excited to be a part of it.”

Since then, fans have been on the edge of their seats waiting to see who would bring these animated icons to life, and the time has finally come. In a December 2020 Instagram announcement, Disney shared the full cast list, which includes Jonah Hauer-King, Awkwafina, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem. The network also revealed that Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda would be working on new original music for the flick!

Although no official release date has been announced just yet, Melissa spilled some tea during a December 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live and shared that the film is set to start shooting in January 2021.

While we wait for more Little Mermaid news, scroll through our gallery to meet the star-studded cast!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.