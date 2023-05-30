Does Prince Eric, a.k.a. Jonah Hauer-King, have a Princess Ariel of his own?! The Little Mermaid actor recently revealed his relationship status — keep reading to find out what he said!

Is Jonah Hauer-King Single?

Jonah revealed he is currently in a relationship while playing a Buzzfeed game with his Little Mermaid costar Halle Bailey.

After the host asked what each other’s zodiac signs are, the English actor explained why he knows so much about Halle, including her birthday and astrological sign.

“I have to say, this is a bit of a cheat because, as you know, Halle has the same birthday as my girlfriend, so that’s why I remember,” he revealed.

So far, no other details have been shared publicly on Jonah’s unidentified girlfriend — but at least we know she’s an Aries!

Who Is Jonah Hauer-King?

ICYMI, Jonah plays Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid, which premiered in theatres on May 26, 2023.

“I started out doing theater and I think it’s informed me a lot,” he told 1883 Magazine. “Doing a play has a great sense of a ‘company’, and the feeling that you’re all working towards the same thing. I think being respectful of everyone’s job, and recognizing the importance that everyone has in the process — that’s when the best work is made.”

The London native, who has starred in several projects such as Postcards From London, A Dog’s Way Home, 2017’s Little Women and Once Upon a Time In Staten Island, spoke about the auditioning process for The Little Mermaid during an interview with W Magazine in May 2023.

“It was such a long shot, and I was realistic about my chances, so it didn’t feel like a big deal,” he told the outlet, explaining that he heard the rumors of A-list stars that were also up for the role, including Harry Styles.

“I just thought, ‘Well yeah, that makes sense,’” he said of the former One Direction member’s auditioning rumors. “Maybe, if I’d shown up to a screen test and I was next to pop stars and famous actors, I’d have felt nervous, but luckily that didn’t happen.”

Are Jonah Hauer-King and Halle Bailey Friends?

While on The Little Mermaid set, the actors behind Ariel and Eric, got *super* close.

“She was my closest friend throughout filming,” Jonah told W Magazine of Halle. “We both had feelings of insecurity and overwhelm. We could try to communicate them to others, but we knew the both of us had the best understanding of it. We leaned on each other quite a lot.”

