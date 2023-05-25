Not only are Chloe and Halle Bailey an iconic musical duo (have you listened to “Tipsy”?!), but they’re also an iconic sisterly duo. Keep reading to learn more about their relationship and see some of their cutest moments together.

ICYMI, the girls first entered into the spotlight in the 2000s, posting YouTube cover videos. After the sisters covered Beyoncé song “Pretty Hurts,” the legendary singer signed them to her label, Parkwood Entertainment. They’ve also opened for her on tour.

As for the sisters’ relationship — the two are known to be super protective over one another. During an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show in May 2023, Chloe was asked which sister was more protective.

“Yes, in different ways. So she’s [an] Aries, so she’s feisty, right? She’s like, ‘Don’t mess with my family, don’t mess with my sister. I’m comin’ for you.’ Me, I’ll get you up here,” she said, referring to her head. “I’m very protective there. I will stand up for us. I’m like, ‘That’s not right, that’s not okay, this isn’t okay, this isn’t okay.’ So it’s like we do it in different ways.”

The “Have Mercy” singer was definitely not lying — Halle showed off how feisty she can be after her sister was being attacked by online trolls in April 2023. It all started after internet users started making fun of Chloe’s musical career, claiming she wasn’t successful.

“Hey y’all, I’m gonna say this once,” Halle began in her ​tweet. “I don’t stand for bullying of any kind on this app of anyone … Those who I don’t know, and especially of those who I love with my whole heart. I think sometimes people forget that even though we live public lives, we are human, and have souls.”

She continued, “Everyone who knows me knows I go to war for the ones I love and I’ve kept it real cute on this app for a while now … so just reminding y’all to please keep it cute too xoxo.” Iconic.

Chloe shared some more sweet words for her baby sis during an April 2023 interview with BuzzFeed. “I want Halle to know that she is beautiful, inside and out,” Chloe shared.

“She’s like a quiet storm,” she continued. “It’s like … she’s more powerful than she thinks she is and what she gives herself credit for.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Chloe and Halle’s most iconic sister moments.

