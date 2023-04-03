Halle Bailey slays a bikini moment. The Little Mermaid star often posts photos of herself in gorgeous bathing suits via Instagram, so keep reading to see all of the best ones!

ICYMI, Halle is set to play Ariel in the Disney’s live adaptation of The Little Mermaid, which will be released on May 26, 2023.

“I’m really excited for my version of the film because we’ve definitely changed that perspective of just her wanting to leave the ocean for a boy,” she told Edition in March 2023. “It’s way bigger than that. It’s about herself, her purpose, her freedom, her life and what she wants.”

“As women we are amazing, we are independent, we are modern, we are everything and above,” she continued. “And I’m glad that Disney is updating some of those themes.”

On top of that, the actress is set to play Nettie in the musical adaptation of The Color Purple, alongside Hollywood and musical legends Taraji P. Henson, H.E.R., Ciara, Fantasia, Danielle Brooks and Aunjanue Ellis.

“I felt stripped of everything fancy,” she told the outlet on working on The Color Purple. “No glam. I would go on set, no makeup, no lashes and just kinda put my bare feet in the earth…just stripping everything away, compared to the [Little Mermaid].”

Halle, who is also part of musical duo Chloe x Halle alongside her older sister Chlöe Bailey, said she loved playing a little sister in the upcoming musical film.

“My sister Chlöe, she’s my angel, she’s my world. She’s my hero, my big sister, she’s my inspiration,” she gushed. “So taking on this role, I was really excited to do it because I got to play the little sister and build off this relationship of two people loving each other.”

On top of that, the actress is much more confident in herself since her start in Hollywood.

“I used to be a lot more timid in telling people how I feel with my opinion on something, whether it’s a script or a song, and kind of inserting myself into a conversation,” the Georgia native said. “Now, When I have something to say, I feel like it’s become a lot easier for me.”

