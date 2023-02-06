Halle Bailey knows how to slay a red carpet look. The Little Mermaid actress has an amazing voice as well as an amazing style to match! Keep reading to see photos of the singer’s best red carpet moments.

Halle and her older sister, Chloe Bailey, make up the musical duo Chloe x Halle, and they often attend red carpet events together as such. However, Halle admits that she thinks Chloe has better style than herself.

“Chloe’s always been so good at finding clothes that just show off her amazing figure,” Halle told POPSUGAR in November 2022. “So I find that as I’m getting older — I’m 22 now — I’m trying to figure out how to do the same kind of thing. I look up to her in that way. She’s my style inspiration. Because comfort is key, but you still want to look sexy. It’s just finding that balance.”

While both the sisters are all about comfort, they agreed that the elder sister is more daring when it comes to fashion. Describing her style as “comfortable, cozy, and flattering,” Chloe told the outlet she likes to “switch it up and have some fun.”

On top of that, Halle admitted that she’s also the one to usually borrow clothing items from Chloe. “Sometimes she’ll go, ‘Chloe, a box came for you upstairs and I was looking for something cute to wear, so I just went through the clothes,'” Chloe laughed. “We love each other. That’s what sisters are for.”

Halle is set to star as Ariel in Disney+’s upcoming live-action film of The Little Mermaid movie, which will premiere in May 2023.

“And just like that … that’s a wrap,” the Freeform actress wrote in July 2021 via Instagram alongside a photo of herself as Ariel. “After auditioning for this film when I was 18 just about to turn 19, to now finishing filming through a pandemic when I turned 21 … We have finally made it … I feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory … It has been the toughest experience being away from everything and everyone I’ve ever known, to feeling self-doubt/ loneliness, but also feeling such freedom and perseverance as I’ve reached the end.”

