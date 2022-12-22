Sorry, Halle Bailey fans — The Little Mermaid actress is off the market! The singer-actress has been with boyfriend DDG, or Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., since January 2022 after they were spotted together in Las Vegas. Keep reading for everything we know about the lucky guy, DDG.

Are Halle Bailey and DDG Dating?

Halle opened up about dating YouTuber Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. a.k.a. PontiacMadeDDG or DDG in Essence‘s September/October 2022 issue with sister Chlöe Bailey. The singer shared that she had been a fan of DDG years before the two met.

“I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them,” Halle told the magazine. “I completely forgot about him. But then I saw that he was dropping music, and I really gravitated toward this one song. Coincidentally he messaged me — and the rest is history.”

While it’s unclear when exactly the two first started dating, rumors of a romance began in January 2022 when they were spotted at Usher‘s Las Vegas residency together. DDG then confirmed their relationship when he posted a romantic birthday tribute to Halle on Instagram in March. “Happy Birthday to the beautifulest, the flyest, the sweetest. Love you forever,” he captioned his post.

The pair have since attended multiple red carpets together, including their most recent appearance at the December 2022 premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water.

Who Is DDG?

DDG, 25, started off his career on YouTube in 2014, posting vlog videos of his experience graduating high school and attending Central Michigan University in 2015. Following his success on the video platform, DDG dropped out of college a year later to focus on his YouTube and music career.

In 2018, he signed to Epic Records, and in 2020 he founded his own record label, Zooted Music, with his longtime managers Eric O’Connor and Dimitri Hurt. His hit single “Moonwalking in Calabasas” gained over 200 million streams and went platinum in 2021. In 2022, it was announced that DDG made Forbes 2023 30 Under 30 for music.

DDG described himself as a “ladies’ man” when growing up in a November 2022 interview with Complex, but joked that he’s “married” now. Later clarifying that he’s not actually married to Halle, but he would “eventually” like to tie the knot with the songstress one day.

“I’ve never been with nobody that’s like really motivated me like she do,” he said. “I was my own person before her, but in a way, [she] put me on to different s–t.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.