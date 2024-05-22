Are you more of a Sabrina Carpenter or Billie Eilish? It’s no question — the girlie pop renaissance is upon us. With so many new rising female singers along with those who have dominated the industry for years, the pop genre is currently being dominated by women — and we love to see it. So, for funsies, we decided to give a breakdown on what female singer you would be based on your zodiac sign. Keep reading to find out which pop princess you are!

Taylor Swift is one female pop singer who often shouts out her zodiac sign of Sagittarius. The Grammy-winning songstress even explained her infamous feud and friendship with Katy Perry via astrology.

“We [Taylor and Katy] were talking about how we’ve had miscommunications with people in the past, not even specifically with each other,” Taylor told Rolling Stone in September 2019. “She’s like, ‘I’m a Scorpio. Scorpios just strike when they feel threatened.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I’m an archer. We literally stand back, assess the situation, process how we feel about it, raise a bow, pull it back, and fire.’”

She added, “So it’s completely different ways of processing pain, confusion, misconception. And oftentimes I’ve had this delay in feeling something that hurts me and then saying that it hurts me. Do you know what I mean? And so I can understand how people in my life would have been like, ‘Whoa, I didn’t know that was how you felt.’ Because it takes me a second.”

Another singer who is “super into astrology” is none other than the “Espresso” singer herself.

Sabrina explained she checks “a lot of boxes of a Taurus” to Nylon Magazine February 2022. “I’m just super into astrology in general. I’ve met a lot of people and then I’ll get to know them, then do more research, and I’m always fascinated by how accurate it is.”

Ariana’s seventh album, Eternal Sunshine, includes a “Saturn Return Interlude” narrated by YouTube astrologer Diana Garland. “When we’re all born, Saturn is somewhere — and the Saturn cycle takes around about 29 years. That’s when we’re going to wake up and smell the coffee,” Diana explains on the track. “If we’ve just been sort of relying on our cleverness or relying — you know, just kind of floating along, Saturn comes along and hits you over the head and says, ‘Wake up! It’s time for you to get real about life and sort out who you really are.’”

Scroll through our gallery below to uncover which pop star princess you are based on your zodiac sign.

