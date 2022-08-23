Princess Ariel might be off the market, but is Halle Bailey?! The actress is set to star as Ariel in Disney’s upcoming live adaptation of Little Mermaid and just opened up about her dating life and her current relationship status! Keep reading to find out more on the singer’s love life.

Who Is Halle Bailey Dating?

Halle recently opened up about dating YouTuber Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. a.k.a. PontiacMadeDDG or DDG. In Essence‘s September/October 2022 issue with sister Chlöe Bailey, the singer and actress shared that she had been a fan of DDG years before the two met.

“I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them,” Halle told the magazine. “I completely forgot about him. But then I saw that he was dropping music, and I really gravitated toward this one song. Coincidentally he messaged me — and the rest is history.”

While it’s unclear when exactly the two first started dating, rumors of a romance began in January 2022 when they were spotted at Usher’s Las Vegas residency together. DDG then confirmed their relationship when he posted a romantic birthday tribute to Halle on Instagram in March. “Happy Birthday to the beautifulest, the flyest, the sweetest ❤️ love you forever,” he captioned his post.

Since then, the pair have been spotted at red carpets and each other’s social media accounts. Asked now whether she’s in love, Halle said, “Yes. For sure I am.”

Who Has Halle Bailey Dated?

Other than DDG, Halle has not dated anyone publicly in the past. She did, however, speak candidly on her type of man in an Instagram live video with Chlöe. In the live stream, she said, “Number one, me and Chlöe don’t like the same kind of guys. She likes pretty boys.” On the other hand, Chlöe said Halle likes “a guy with some sort of confidence and swag,” to which Halle replied, “Doesn’t everyone though?!”

In her Essence interview, Halle touched on her relationship with the people she loves, describing herself as a “protector.”

“If you’ve got a problem with so-and-so, then we’ve got a problem,” she said. “I’m a fire sign … If I love you and somebody crosses you, it’s over. That’s been my stance since I was young.”

