They’re total superstars! Chloe X Halle are taking over the entertainment industry one project at a time.

With two full-length albums, TV and movie roles under their belt and a mentorship from Beyoncé, it’s safe to say that Chloe and Halle Bailey are killing it. In March 2021, it was announced that the dynamic sister duo are Neutrogena’s newest ambassadors, meaning they’re stepping foot into the skincare and beauty space as well.

“We’ve always been such huge fans of Neutrogena and all of their products, even their marketing and their advertising. I remember since we were little girls, we would be mesmerized with the iconic face splash. So to be able to be a part of this together, as two black sisters — we’re just so happy,” Chloe told Us Weekly about their newest partnership. Halle added, “We have always loved beauty, but I think this partnership is still kind of a pinch-me moment for us — it’s a dream come true. Neutrogena has always been a brand that stands for everything we stand for, so we’re grateful to be able to join forces.”

The girls first entered into the spotlight in the early 2000s and worked hard to pave the way for their success. Throughout their career, the siblings have been known as a unit — even sharing a social media account — until January 2021 when they shocked fans by making separate Instagram and Twitter accounts.

“What I really appreciate with Halle and I is even when we are together constantly we never try to have each other compromised,” Chloe explained during a March 2021 interview with The Breakfast Club‘s Angela Yee. “We are both so alike and so similar, but we’re also so different. … And how we are as individuals shine through with our group and people are getting to know us more individually as well.”

When it comes to their music, the girls dropped their debut album, The Kids Are All Right, in March 2018. That same year, they nabbed starring roles on the Freeform series Grown-ish, which uses their song “Grown” as the theme song. A little over two years later, Chloe and Halle released their second record, Ungodly Hour, which got two Grammy Award nominations. “We cannot thank y’all enough for listening,” the sisters captioned an Instagram video in November 2020 that showed their reactions to the honor.

While watching Chloe and Halle continue to grow with their careers, scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about the pair.

