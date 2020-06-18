The 2020 BET Awards are almost upon us and to celebrate, the TV network finally dropped all the nominations. Get this, you guys, some of our favorites like Zendaya, Lizzo, Chloe x Halle, Drake, Beyoncé, Usher, Nicki Minaj and more are up for awards! Prepare yourselves for a star-studded celebration, because these stars are about to bring their best to the virtual event.

For those who don’t know, the awards show — which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year — has 21 categories that celebrate the best in music, television, film and sports. So, where can you watch this year’s ceremony? What about the performers — who will be hitting the stage this year? Who’s hosting the awards show? When will it take place? Not to worry, people, because J-14‘s got you covered. We went ahead and made a complete guide to the upcoming event. Scroll through our gallery to uncover everything you need to know about the 2020 BET Awards.

