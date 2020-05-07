A lot can change in just nine years, just ask Bella Thorne! When we chatted with the actress back in 2011, it was all about Shake It Up, frenemies and Zendaya. While the former Disney Channel starlet is in a totally different place in her life these days — having gone on to become both a respected actress AND an influencer — fans will absolutely love the trip down memory lane! Especially because it proves just how amazing she has been from the very beginning. Make sure to watch the video above.

Twice a month, J-14 is throwing it back to interviews with your celebrities for our Rewind series. Stars like Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande all chatted with J-14 before becoming global super stars and the nostalgia is real.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.