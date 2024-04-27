Have you seen Challengers yet? While some movie watchers have been eagerly awaiting the film for months, others can’t help but wonder if they can score a date with one of the actors — Mike Faist.

Keep reading to find out what the rising star’s relationship status is.

Is Mike Faist Single?

By the looks of it, the Dear Evan Hansen lead is up for grabs! However, it seems Mike tends to keep a low profile when it comes to his dating life, especially since he doesn’t have any social media accounts.

He once explained to IndieWire in December 2021 that wants to keep his life private. “I do a self-preservation thing, because … I think I learned my lesson a long time ago doing Dear Evan Hansen of just not paying attention to any of those things… A big part of what I do, or at least what I think works for me, is just protecting that head space and not paying attention to all of it, being just blindly ignorant to it all.”

With that being said, during the red carpet press event for his upcoming film, starring Zendaya and Josh O’Connor, Mike did arrive solo.

Who Has Mike Faist Dated in the Past?

Since Mike keeps his love life under wraps, not much is known about his previous relationships. But that hasn’t stopped fans from connecting the actor with professional dancer Tilly Evans-Krueger. Multiple photos have surfaced of the two over the years seemingly engaging in “couply” activities — holding hands, kissing on the cheek, attending red carpets together — you know the drill.

While he hasn’t publicly spoken about any romances, the actor has had a few on-screen relationships! In 2021, Mike took on the role of Riff in Steven Spielberg‘s West Side Story. In the film, his character serves as the main love interest for Velma, who was played by Maddie Ziegler.

In the film The Atlantic City Story, Mike plays a gambler who ultimately has an affair with an older woman. It’s clear that the 32-year-old knows how to play a heartthrob, which is probably why fans can’t stop talking about his role in Challengers.

The film hit theaters on April 26, 2024, and features Mike as a tennis superstar — who just so happens to find himself in a throuple with his wife and former best friend!

