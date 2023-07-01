Chloe and Halle Bailey might be one of the most talented sister duos, possibly ever. The two rose to fame when they were only kids, after being discovered by Beyoncé with their music YouTube covers. However, after two full-length albums as Chloe x Halle, the siblings are killing it in their solo careers, as well. Keep reading to see everything they’re up to.

First things first, we have to talk about Halle as Ariel. The Little Mermaid (finally) premiered in May 2023, with fans of the original praising her version of the iconic redhead.

“Getting that role felt very surreal. It was much of a shocker for me,” Halle said on the Facebook Watch series Talks With Mama Tina in December 2021. “Even when I was asked to audition, I looked at it and I was like me? For Ariel? That just doesn’t … ‘cause you know, my image of Ariel that I’ve had is the red hair, the pale skin, and the tail, and she was amazing to me. I loved her, like we all did. But that’s what I’ve seen her as for so long.”

She continued, “So, even the auditioning process, I remember being so scared and so nervous. I think my dad, he one time was like, ‘Let’s run through the lines.’ And I started reading them and I just started sobbing. He’s like, ‘Halle, what’s wrong? What’s wrong?’ I’m just, ‘I can’t believe I’m even gonna go for this.’ But [I’m] so grateful that I kind of get to reinvent Ariel and show other young, beautiful Black and Brown children that hey, you can be this too. You are magical and mythical and all of the wonderful things in between as well.”

As for Chloe, the songstress released her debut solo single “Have Mercy,” which went certified platinum in the U.S., in 2021. Her debut studio album In Pieces, was released in March 2023.

