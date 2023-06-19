Watch out world, she’s grown now! We can’t discuss the start of Halle Bailey’s career without mentioning her sister, Chloe Bailey.

The duo first made their mark on the music industry by launching a YouTube channel when Halle was 11 years old. The sisters — who performed under the moniker Chloe x Halle — would cover popular songs, eventually catching the attention of Beyoncé, who signed the duo to her record label. Since then, Halle has had loads of success with her sister, including releasing two studio albums and scoring three Grammy nominations. Now, Halle is stepping into the solo spotlight as a literal Disney princess! Playing Ariel is something she’s dreamed of ever since she was little.

“Her sense of longing, her searching for herself, was something that I could resonate with,” Halle told Variety in August 2022. “She knew where she wanted to go, and she wasn’t going to let anybody stop her.”

She added, “I want the little girl in me and the little girls just like me who are watching to know that they’re special, and that they should be a princess in every single way. There’s no reason that they shouldn’t be. That reassurance was something that I needed.”

Before nabbing the role of Ariel, the singer’s big break in acting came in 2018 when she was cast as Sky on Grown-ish. Alongside her sister — who acted as her twin on the show — Halle played the role for four seasons.

“I find myself learning things from these characters and trying to adopt them and keep them with me as I go about my life,” Halle explained to Variety of all the roles she plays. “It’s like the universe is trying to give these themes to me, like ‘Here, do it! We’re putting it in through the characters.’”

While she’s becoming a household name as Ariel, Halle also has tons of other projects on the horizon. In fact, she’s also playing Young Nettie Harris in the 2023 adaptation of The Color Purple, and there’s sure to be tons more where that came from!

