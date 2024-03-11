The 2024 Oscars have come and gone, meaning that the Vanity Fair Oscars Party looks are finally being posted. The star-studded event has celebrities donning their best apparel — and this year was no different. From Sabrina Carpenter to Billie Eilish, we broke down some of our favorite looks from the night. Keep scrolling to see all the best looks!

Sabrina, 24, looked stunning at the event, wearing a black Tory Burch gown, fit with a crocodile skin-style bodice and sheer skirt. She attended the event with her rumored boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, who wore an Amiri black and white patterned jacket that he teamed with a white tank top.

The Saltburn actor, 31, also paid homage to his rumored girlfriend by wearing a friendship bracelet on his wrist, a fashion statement that’s become synonymous with Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour — which Sabrina is currently the opening act for.

Billie changed up her look for the Oscars party, wearing a comfortable black pantsuit which was an outfit change from her Chanel set that she wore earlier in the evening. It was a big night for the singer, as she won her second Oscar award for Best Original Song alongside brother Finneas, for their Barbie track “What Was I Made For?”

“We are so incredibly honored to receive a nomination for ‘What Was I Made For?’ ” the siblings said in a joint statement after earning their nomination in January. “As lifelong fans of film, music in film and the Academy Awards, this means everything to us. We are so grateful to the Academy, its members, and to be recognized alongside so many songwriters that we respect and admire.”

“Our deepest gratitude and thanks go out to the incomparable Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach for their genius vision and execution, the entire Barbie cast and crew, Lucky Chap Entertainment and the Warner Bros. Pictures team,” they continued. “Thank you to Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for weaving our song into the fabric and heart of this film so well,” they added. “And a special shout out to Margot Robbie for her incredible foresight as a producer and brilliant performance that resonated with us so profoundly when writing this song. We are truly honored. Thank you.”

Scroll through our gallery to see the best looks from the night.

