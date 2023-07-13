Come on Barbie, let’s go … question why we were created. Billie Eilish has released yet another work of art, and this time, it was written especially for the Barbie movie. Billie’s deeply moving track titled “What Was I Made For?” dropped on Thursday, July 13, alongside a music video and the Grammy-winning artist wants fans to know that the song is “exactly how I feel,” she shared during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

“Every lyric. Exactly how I feel,” Billie added of the track. “It’s about my life.”

However, the song also appears to reflect the meaning of the highly anticipated Barbie film starring Margot Robbie. While not many plot points have been revealed thus far, the movie seems to be about Barbie’s growing consciousness and desire to understand her purpose.

Keep reading for details about the Billie’s “What Was I Made For?” including a lyric breakdown.

Billie Eilish ‘What Was I Made For?’ Lyric Breakdown

The song begins with Billie questioning how she’s starting to change and beginning to question her place in the world.

“I used to float, now I just fall down, I used to know but I’m not sure now,” she sings. “What was I made for? Takin’ a drive, I was an ideal. Looked so alive, turns out, I’m not real. Just something you paid for. What was I made for?”

However, the chorus expresses Billie’s desire to someday understand her feelings. “‘Cause I don’t know how to feel, but I wanna try. I don’t know how to feel, but someday I might.”

As for the music video, Billie is dressed in a ’50s Barbie inspired yellow dress as she plays with clothes for her own Barbie. That is, until wind knocks down her clothing rack and soon, rain stars to fall on the singer. It appears to be a reference of when children are finally done playing with their toys — or, of course — their Barbies.

What Is Billie Eilish’s ‘What Was I Made For?’ About?

The Grammy-winning songstress explained how she wrote the song with brother Finneas O’Connell.

“In January [Barbie director] Greta [Gerwig] showed me and Finneas a handful of some unfinished scenes from the film,” she shared via Instagram. “We had nooooo idea what to expect at ALLL… we were so deeeeeply moved.. that the next day we were writing and COULDNT shut up about it lolll andddddddddd ended up writing almost the entire song that night. to be real with you this all seemed to happen in a time when i really needed it. i’m so so thankful for that.”

As for the video, Bille explained that, “this video makes me cryyyyy.. it means so much to me and i hope it will mean just as much to you. don’t have much to say other than that, i think it will speak for itself.”

See Barbie in theatres on July 21, 2023.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.