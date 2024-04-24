Billie Eilish is re-introducing herself to the world. The Grammy-winning singer opened up about her sexuality, using sex as a means to decompress and so! much! more! in an in-depth interview with Rolling Stone posted on Wednesday, April 24. Keep reading for a full breakdown on the interview, her most interesting quotes and more.

One of the first things Billie talked about in the interview, was, of course, her upcoming third album Hit Me Hard and Soft, which premieres on May 17.

“I feel like this album is me,” she explained to the outlet. “It’s not a character. It feels like the When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? version of me. It feels like my youth and who I was as a kid.”

“In some ways, growing on [Hit Me Hard and Soft] meant revisiting a lot of things,” Billie’s brother, collaborator and producer Finneas explained of the project. “I feel like this album has some real ghosts in it, and I say that with love. There’s ideas on this album that are five years old, and there’s a past to it, which I really like. When Billie talks about the era of When We All Fall Asleep, it was this theatricality and this darkness. What’s the thing that no one is as good at as Billie is? This album was an exploration of what we do best.”

The Oscar winner also spoke about her upcoming single “Lunch” — which she teased during Coachella earlier this month — and how it helped her accept her sexuality while writing it.

“That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real,” she told the outlet. “I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after. I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina. I was never planning on talking about my sexuality ever, in a million years. It’s really frustrating to me that it came up.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover every-interesting-thing she said during her RS interview.

