In April 2021, the songstress was linked to Matthew Tyler Vorce after they were seen together in photos obtained by The New York Post’s Page Six. The “Bad Guy” singer looked comfy during their outing, wearing bike shorts and a hoodie while walking her dog, Shark. The actor — who’s appeared in the TV show Return Home — paired jeans with a green sweatshirt while walking alongside Billie. In one shot, the Grammy winner rested her head on Matthew’s shoulder with her arm around his back.

Throughout her time in the public eye, Billie has been open about keeping her personal life under wraps.

“I definitely want to keep [relationships] private. I’ve had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I’ve had, with the tiny amount that I’ve let the world see, I regret,” she told the U.K.’s Capital Breakfast radio show in September 2020. “I think about the people that have made their relationships public, and then they break up, and it’s like, ‘What if it goes bad?'”

Prior to her new rumors romance, Billie briefly addressed her dating life in her Apple TV+ documentary The World’s a Little Blurry, which was released in February 2021. While filming, the “Therefore I Am” singer was dating Brandon Quention Adams — otherwise known as Q — and portions of their relationship were showcased in the film. Although the timeline of their fling is unclear, the pair split in 2019.

“I love you and I’m in love with you,” Billie told Q at one point. She later explained the reason for their split, saying, “I just wasn’t happy, and I didn’t want the same things he wanted, and I don’t think that’s fair for him. I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about certain things that the other person couldn’t care less about. I don’t think that’s fair to you.”

Billie continued, “I didn’t stop having love for him. I just spent time away from him for a little bit and I was like, ‘Wow, I’m missing so much because I’m worried about you all the time and I don’t want what you want and you don’t want what I want.’ I don’t want to fix him. I can’t fix him. I tried.”

